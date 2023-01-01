Geany Themes
Geany-Themes is a collection of color schemes for Geany, either written originally by the Geany community or ported from color schemes for other editors.
These schemes are compatible with Geany 1.22 and greater.
To use one the themes below, download the configuration file and save it to the folder
colorschemes in your Geany configuration directory (usually
~/.config/geany/colorschemes/).
For more information and detailed configuration instructions, see https://github.com/geany/geany-themes.
To change the general look and feel of Geany, you need to change the GTK theme. See the corresponding FAQ entry for details.
Available Themes
A port of the Bespin theme.
Black background, other colours
A dark cyber theme with sugar colors.
A soft dark theme based on the IntelliJ Darcula theme.
Dark syntax colouring theme
A dark theme utilising warm colors
Low contrast theme ported from the set_geany_colors utility
A dark-blueish theme, good for many programming languages
Warm theme based on the scheme of the same name by Dayle Rees.
A simple light theme for Geany.
A dark theme inspired by vim, DOS and EGA
A soft and downy color scheme.
A port of Gedit's default theme.
Similar to GitHub.com's highlighting colors.
A colorscheme inspired by the Retro theme, but with more colours.
A dark theme with raspberry colors.
Based on the vim theme of the same name.
A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Dark for Geany.
A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Light for Geany.
A dark, but not too dark with focus to be comfortable to the eyes.
Bright color scheme matching GTK "Radiance" theme.
It's warm, colorful and pleasing to the eyes
Default theme port from Notepad++
Based on the Gedit color scheme Oblivion and the Dark Color Scheme with rearranged colors.
Port of atom one dark theme.
Default Pygments theme for Geany
A port of railscasts2 from gedit-themes.
Midnight Commander-like scheme
Inspired by old green screen terminals.
Dark theme inspired by Tango
A port of Slush and Poppies from gedit-themes.
Dark Solarized theme for Geany
Light Solarized theme for Geany
A colorscheme inspired by Xubuntu 12.04, and the Spyder IDE.
A dark brown and shiny brass theme for the 19th century developer.
Loosely based on the Dark theme, but Tangofied.
A light theme using Tango colors.
A tinge more tanginess
A theme for Ubuntu fanboys and fangirls.
Vibrant Ink Theme for Geany
A port of Zenburn from gedit-themes.
A simple gray theme.