Geany

Geany Themes

Geany-Themes is a collection of color schemes for Geany, either written originally by the Geany community or ported from color schemes for other editors.
These schemes are compatible with Geany 1.22 and greater.

To use one the themes below, download the configuration file and save it to the folder colorschemes in your Geany configuration directory (usually ~/.config/geany/colorschemes/).

For more information and detailed configuration instructions, see https://github.com/geany/geany-themes.

To change the general look and feel of Geany, you need to change the GTK theme. See the corresponding FAQ entry for details.

Available Themes

Bespin Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Bespin
A port of the Bespin theme.
Black Scheme Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Black Scheme
Black background, other colours
Cyber Sugar Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Cyber Sugar
A dark cyber theme with sugar colors.
Darcula Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Darcula
A soft dark theme based on the IntelliJ Darcula theme.
Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Dark
Dark syntax colouring theme
Dark Colors Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Dark Colors
A dark theme utilising warm colors
Dark Fruit Salad Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Dark Fruit Salad
Low contrast theme ported from the set_geany_colors utility
Delt Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Delt Dark
A dark-blueish theme, good for many programming languages
Earthsong Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Earthsong
Warm theme based on the scheme of the same name by Dayle Rees.
Epsilon Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Epsilon
A simple light theme for Geany.
Evg-EGA-Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Evg-EGA-Dark
A dark theme inspired by vim, DOS and EGA
Fluffy Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Fluffy
A soft and downy color scheme.
Gedit Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Gedit
A port of Gedit's default theme.
GitHub Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme GitHub
Similar to GitHub.com's highlighting colors.
Hacker Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Hacker
A colorscheme inspired by the Retro theme, but with more colours.
Himbeere Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Himbeere
A dark theme with raspberry colors.
InkPot Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme InkPot
Based on the vim theme of the same name.
Kary Pro Colors - Bare Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Kary Pro Colors - Bare Dark
A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Dark for Geany.
Kary Pro Colors - Bare Light Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Kary Pro Colors - Bare Light
A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Light for Geany.
Kugel Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Kugel
A dark, but not too dark with focus to be comfortable to the eyes.
Metallic Bottle Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Metallic Bottle
Bright color scheme matching GTK "Radiance" theme.
Monokai Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Monokai
It's warm, colorful and pleasing to the eyes
Notepad-plus-plus Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Notepad-plus-plus
Default theme port from Notepad++
Oblivion 2 Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Oblivion 2
Based on the Gedit color scheme Oblivion and the Dark Color Scheme with rearranged colors.
One Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme One Dark
Port of atom one dark theme.
Pygments Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Pygments
Default Pygments theme for Geany
Railcasts 2 Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Railcasts 2
A port of railscasts2 from gedit-themes.
Ralesk's MC Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Ralesk's MC
Midnight Commander-like scheme
Retro Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Retro
Inspired by old green screen terminals.
Sleepy Pastel Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Sleepy Pastel
Dark theme inspired by Tango
Slush and Poppies Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Slush and Poppies
A port of Slush and Poppies from gedit-themes.
Solarized (dark) Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Solarized (dark)
Dark Solarized theme for Geany
Solarized (light) Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Solarized (light)
Light Solarized theme for Geany
Spyder Dark Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Spyder Dark
A colorscheme inspired by Xubuntu 12.04, and the Spyder IDE.
Steampunk Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Steampunk
A dark brown and shiny brass theme for the 19th century developer.
Tango Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Tango
Loosely based on the Dark theme, but Tangofied.
Tango Light Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Tango Light
A light theme using Tango colors.
Tinge Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Tinge
A tinge more tanginess
Ubuntu Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Ubuntu
A theme for Ubuntu fanboys and fangirls.
Vibrant Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Vibrant
Vibrant Ink Theme for Geany
Zenburn Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme Zenburn
A port of Zenburn from gedit-themes.
grey8 Download
Thumbnail of colorscheme grey8
A simple gray theme.