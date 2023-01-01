Geany Themes

Geany-Themes is a collection of color schemes for Geany, either written originally by the Geany community or ported from color schemes for other editors.

These schemes are compatible with Geany 1.22 and greater.

To use one the themes below, download the configuration file and save it to the folder colorschemes in your Geany configuration directory (usually ~/.config/geany/colorschemes/ ).

For more information and detailed configuration instructions, see https://github.com/geany/geany-themes.

To change the general look and feel of Geany, you need to change the GTK theme. See the corresponding FAQ entry for details.

Available Themes

Bespin Download A port of the Bespin theme. Black Scheme Download Black background, other colours Cyber Sugar Download A dark cyber theme with sugar colors.

Darcula Download A soft dark theme based on the IntelliJ Darcula theme. Dark Download Dark syntax colouring theme Dark Colors Download A dark theme utilising warm colors

Dark Fruit Salad Download Low contrast theme ported from the set_geany_colors utility Delt Dark Download A dark-blueish theme, good for many programming languages Earthsong Download Warm theme based on the scheme of the same name by Dayle Rees.

Epsilon Download A simple light theme for Geany. Evg-EGA-Dark Download A dark theme inspired by vim, DOS and EGA Fluffy Download A soft and downy color scheme.

Gedit Download A port of Gedit's default theme. GitHub Download Similar to GitHub.com's highlighting colors. Hacker Download A colorscheme inspired by the Retro theme, but with more colours.

Himbeere Download A dark theme with raspberry colors. InkPot Download Based on the vim theme of the same name. Kary Pro Colors - Bare Dark Download A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Dark for Geany.

Kary Pro Colors - Bare Light Download A basic version of the Kary Pro Colors Light for Geany. Kugel Download A dark, but not too dark with focus to be comfortable to the eyes. Metallic Bottle Download Bright color scheme matching GTK "Radiance" theme.

Monokai Download It's warm, colorful and pleasing to the eyes Notepad-plus-plus Download Default theme port from Notepad++ Oblivion 2 Download Based on the Gedit color scheme Oblivion and the Dark Color Scheme with rearranged colors.

One Dark Download Port of atom one dark theme. Pygments Download Default Pygments theme for Geany Railcasts 2 Download A port of railscasts2 from gedit-themes.

Ralesk's MC Download Midnight Commander-like scheme Retro Download Inspired by old green screen terminals. Sleepy Pastel Download Dark theme inspired by Tango

Slush and Poppies Download A port of Slush and Poppies from gedit-themes. Solarized (dark) Download Dark Solarized theme for Geany Solarized (light) Download Light Solarized theme for Geany

Spyder Dark Download A colorscheme inspired by Xubuntu 12.04, and the Spyder IDE. Steampunk Download A dark brown and shiny brass theme for the 19th century developer. Tango Download Loosely based on the Dark theme, but Tangofied.

Tango Light Download A light theme using Tango colors. Tinge Download A tinge more tanginess Ubuntu Download A theme for Ubuntu fanboys and fangirls.